1 killed in Graham crash involving school bus; 1 child has minor injuries

GRAHAM, Wash. — One person has died following a crash involving a school bus in Graham on Thursday evening.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash on SR 161 near Eustis Hunt Road involved a car and a school bus.

The driver of the car was initially reported to be in critical condition, but has since died from their injuries, WSP said.

One child on the school bus was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, according to WSP.

WSP has not said if others were injured.

According to WSP, there were at least 35 kids on the bus.

Trooper Kameron Watts told KIRO 7 that the bus was from the Eatonville School District.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Both directions of SR 161 near Eustis Hunt Road are closed for an extended period of time.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 has a crew en route to the scene. We have reached out to the school district for a statement.

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