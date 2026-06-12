Puyallup high school won’t reopen this fall following major fire damage

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Ferrucci Junior High School in Puyallup will remain closed for the start of the 2026-27 school year as restoration continues following a damaging fire in April.

Additional restoration work is required to provide a safe learning space for students, and education will continue at temporary learning locations until all restorations are completed, the Puyallup School District (PSD) announced Wednesday.

On April 4, a fire broke out inside the electrical room of a new addition to Ferrucci Junior High School, and the school has remained closed ever since.

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue noted there were no students inside the building at the time, and the building’s fire alarm and sprinkler system activated, limiting the spread of the fire.

Over the past several weeks, district administrators have worked alongside restoration experts, contractors, school leaders, and neighboring school districts to evaluate all options for housing Ferrucci students for the upcoming school year.

PSD will provide another update on the restoration efforts and any potential changes prior to the start of the 2026-27 school year.

Ahead of winter break, the district will evaluate the status of its restoration efforts and determine whether Ferrucci will be able to house students during the second semester of the school year.

“We appreciate the flexibility and partnership of our families as we continue working toward a safe and successful return to Ferrucci Junior High,” PSD stated. “Maintaining the current temporary arrangement through early December provides students with the greatest stability and continuity while restoration efforts continue and while we evaluate the readiness of the building for second semester.”

Puyallup students shift to remote, split campus learning as cleanup continues

Ferrucci Junior High School extended its closure back in April and submitted an emergency waiver request to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction for additional closure days.

After the fire investigation was completed, it was determined that full personal protective equipment is currently required to access the building safely. Because of this, PSD staff and restoration crews were previously unable to enter the building as they awaited air quality results.

Other assessments identified the need for a comprehensive post-incident environmental study. The testing helped determine if any surface contamination or air quality concerns exist beyond the immediate fire area and ensure appropriate remedies can be made.

PSD noted the new addition to the school was “significantly compromised,” as well as all the classrooms on the main floor of the school. The volume of smoke in the commons area and extensive fire and water damage throughout the building made it unsafe to contain impacted areas and reopen any portion of the school.

As a result, the school wasn’t usable for the remainder of April and the months following due to the scope of restoration and necessary cleanup.

To safely resume instruction, PSD devised a temporary plan to allow for in-person learning as other students transitioned to remote learning.

“While remote learning is not ideal, we are committed to maintaining learning continuity while prioritizing student safety,” the school district stated.

All 7th and 8th-grade students have been doing remote learning under the temporary plan, while 9th-grade students engaged in in-person learning at Emerald Ridge High School and Glacier View Junior High School.

The student schedules, transportation for 9th-grade students, and additional details are being finalized and are expected to be available no later than Thursday.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

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