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3-alarm warehouse fire burning in Ballard; fire crews say avoid the area and close windows

By Julie Berg, KIRO 7 News
Ballard fire scene
By Julie Berg, KIRO 7 News

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) is fighting a 3-alarm warehouse fire in Ballard.

The fire broke out at Consolidated Supply Company around 5 p.m. off NW 42nd Street and Leary Way NW.

SFD is asking people to close windows and doors to avoid smoke if you live or work in the area.

SFD says they had to evacuate the building and move to a defensive attack. They are putting water on the fire at a safe distance.

According to Seattle Fire, a fireboat is pumping water from the Ship Canal to engines to fight the fire.

Crews said the wind and the shape of the building made it difficult to tackle.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated.

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