3-alarm warehouse fire burning in Ballard; fire crews say avoid the area and close windows

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) is fighting a 3-alarm warehouse fire in Ballard.

The fire broke out at Consolidated Supply Company around 5 p.m. off NW 42nd Street and Leary Way NW.

SFD is asking people to close windows and doors to avoid smoke if you live or work in the area.

800 block of NW 42nd St: Upgrading to a 3-alarm fire for additional resources. Close windows and doors to avoid smoke if you live or work near the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) June 12, 2026

SFD says they had to evacuate the building and move to a defensive attack. They are putting water on the fire at a safe distance.

According to Seattle Fire, a fireboat is pumping water from the Ship Canal to engines to fight the fire.

Crews said the wind and the shape of the building made it difficult to tackle.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Road Closure: 805 NW 42nd St & Leary Way NW is blocked both directions for SFD working on a building fire. SPD is assisting with traffic closure. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/zYZHZLeJHs — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) June 12, 2026

This story is developing and will be updated.

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