Seattle man convicted of three-city carjacking spree, shooting to be sentenced Monday

A man convicted of three carjackings and shooting someone will be sentenced on Monday.

25-year-old Maar Teng Rambang from Seattle was convicted earlier this year—and he’s facing serious time behind bars.

According to records filed in the case, the carjacking spree stretched from Kent, to Bellevue, to Redmond, to Seattle and ultimately back to Renton.

On November 7, 2022— prosecutors say Rambang ordered a woman out of her car at a post office in Kent. Records state he then drove the stolen car to the Bellevue Square Mall garage and fired his gun as he threatened another woman and demanded her vehicle. According to court documents, he then drove that stolen BMW to Redmond and tried to rob Amazon employees working at a delivery locker at a Whole Foods Market. Rambang then, according to the documents, drove the BMW to the Eastlake neighborhood of Seattle where he shot a man in the leg and stole his Jeep SUV.

Officers tracked the Jeep to Kent and tried to stop him, but say he sped off into heaving traffic, reaching upwards of 100 miles per hour. Ultimately, law enforcement in Renton was able to block the car and arrest him.

The jury only deliberated for an hour before coming back with a guilty verdict.

“The victims were everyday people trying to do everyday things…. The defendant’s crime spree turned these everyday things into nightmares for the victims,” Assistant United States Attorney Todd Greenberg said in his closing arguments.

Each of the three carjacking convictions carries up to a 25-year sentence, and the firearm charge is a minimum of 10 years behind bars.

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