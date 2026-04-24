Bald eagle recovering at WA wildlife center after being shot in face

A bald eagle is recovering at a Snohomish wildlife rehabilitation center after being shot in the face.

The bird was transferred from the Whatcom Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center to PAWS Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at the end of March.

It had a malocclusion, where the top and bottom bill weren’t aligned correctly, according to PAWS.

The PAWS team took X-rays of the bird and discovered it had been shot in the face at some point.

We discovered metal fragments were lodged at the back of his mandibles, which caused the misalignment of his bill,” PAWS stated in a Facebook post.

Bald eagle would have most likely died if left in wild

Animal experts said that if the bird had been left in the wild, it would most likely have died because it could not eat properly.

“In the wild, this kind of injury is often a death sentence, as the bill would continue to grow in a way that will make the bird unable to eat and preen properly,” PAWS stated.

The team used a Dremel tool to reshape the bird’s bill and fitted specialized headgear to help correct its bill alignment.

PAWS said the eagle is receptive to the care, and the team remains hopeful for the bird’s future.

“So far, the Bald eagle is responding well to treatment, and we’re staying optimistic about his chances of returning to the wild,” the center stated.

PAWS noted it just launched early giving for its GiveBIG campaign, which supports the center’s work alongside hundreds of volunteers. To learn more and to donate, visit PAWS’ website.

Harbor seal shot in face is recovering

Meanwhile, a harbor seal shot in the face near Hood Canal in late February was showing signs of recovery, according to its last update.

The injured seal was taken to Sealife Response, Rehabilitation and Research (SR3) in Des Moines after she was rescued. Initial X‑rays revealed the seal had been shot in the face, with a projectile lodged in her muzzle. Veterinarians noted she was dangerously underweight, had a nasal infection, and showed signs of prolonged trauma, prompting concerns about her survival.

Weeks later, a scan confirmed significant trauma to her nose, but did not find injuries that appeared immediately life-threatening. SR3 last reported that the seal was swimming, eating, and gaining weight.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Contributing: Aaron Granillo, KIRO Newsradio

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