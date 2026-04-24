70-year-old traffic flagger hit by dump truck in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — A traffic flagger was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a dump truck in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Friday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the 70-year-old woman was working as a traffic flagger for a private company and was near the intersection of Broadway and East Pine Street just before 11 a.m. when she was struck.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

The Seattle Police Department Traffic Collision Investigative Squad is investigating.

Police confirmed that the dump truck driver remained at the scene and was speaking with officers.

Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a person near the intersection of Broadway and Pine street. Traffic will be shut down for an extended period of time. Please find alternate routes. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) April 24, 2026

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