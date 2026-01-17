WA ferry ridership up by nearly 1 million in 2025

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says ridership on state ferries surpassed 20 million riders for the first time since 2019.

Ridership numbers grew from 19.1 million to 20.1 million in 2025, a 5% increase from the previous year.

WSDOT says the increase is due in part to more boats returning to service, with the most popular route being from Seattle to Bremerton.

With a decrease in cancelled ferries, Washington State Ferries conducted more than 150,000 trips in 2025.

For the full overview, visit WSF’s 2025 Year in Review.

©2026 Cox Media Group