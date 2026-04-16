Washington State Ferries prepares for extra riders during 2026 FIFA World Cup

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries (WSF) announced its plan to handle the surplus of travelers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches being hosted in Seattle.

WSF plans to have 20 of its 21 vessels available for service. Only one boat will be out for maintenance at a time and extra crews will be on standby at the Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility in case a relief boat needs to be deployed.

More staff will also be on hand at terminals across the system to help manage crowds.

During the event, WSF says it will prioritize its busiest Central Puget Sound routes. These include:

Seattle/Bainbridge Island

Seattle/Bremerton

Edmonds/Kingston

“Our goal with this plan is to be transparent with riders by setting realistic expectations and clearly show how we’ll deliver as much service as possible,” said WSF Deputy Secretary Steve Nevey. “We thank our crews, dispatchers, engineers and support teams for their hard work. We’re focused on making progress, being honest and building a system where one unexpected breakdown doesn’t ripple across the entire system.”

Customers are encouraged to use the WSDOT mobile app or visit the WSF website before heading to the terminal. Travelers can see sailing schedules, live terminal conditions, get rider alerts, and see a real-time map. Vehicle reservations are also available on select routes for travel through Sept. 19.

©2026 Cox Media Group