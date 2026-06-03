Third suspect identified in deadly Parkland shooting, two others appear in court

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office named a third suspect in the May 24 shooting in Parkland that killed 17-year-old Braylon Diaz.

Detectives are searching for 21-year-old Brandon Torres Mesa who they believe pulled the trigger.

Investigators say four people were in a car that pulled up to the victim and his girlfriend – and moments later, the teen was shot dead after handing over his necklace.

Two other suspects in the case are now behind bars…

Alyssa Vaught-Barr was arrested early Monday outside a Walmart in Tulalip.

Hours earlier, Alejandro Lorenzo Diaz was arrested during a traffic stop in Snohomish County.

Both appeared in court Tuesday.

Vaught-Barr, who is pregnant, was charged with first-degree murder. A judge set her bail at $1 million.

“There was in the car she was arrested in a 9mm handgun. I think that the information that she gave law enforcement was for the purpose of protecting others and for the purpose possibly of delaying and hindering their investigation,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Lisa Wagner.

Lorenzo Diaz was on the docket for a DOC warrant out of Oregon and he is named in Vaught-Barr’s charging documents relating to the Parkland shooting.

His bail was set for $250,000.

Prosecutors say he has six previous felony convictions, including one for drive-by shooting.

“Should be noted he was released from prison in April 2025 and has been returned at least twice for violations and he was on escape status with DOC at the time of his arrest,” said a prosecuting attorney.

Meanwhile, deputies say anyone who spots Torres Mesa should consider him armed and dangerous and call 911 right away.

Deputies add they are looking for other persons of interest in the case.

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