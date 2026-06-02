Drive-by shooting on I-5, police looking for witnesses

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for witnesses to a drive-by shooting on Interstate 5 on Tuesday morning.

WSP says it happened at around 2:50 am when the victim called 911 to report their vehicle was shot at on southbound I-5 near the Washington State Convention Center.

They say the victim heard a loud noise and felt an impact as they were driving.

The victim’s black Mercedes SUV was shot once.

The driver was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the drive-by is asked to email Detective Early at Todd.Early@wsp.wa.gov.

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