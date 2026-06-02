Arlington police officer accused of having child sexual abuse material arrested again

ARLINGTON, Wash. — An Arlington Police officer, who’s already facing charges related to having child sexual abuse material (CSAM), was arrested again on Friday for violating the conditions of his release.

41-year-old Dustin Bartlett, who was once selected “Officer of the Year” at the Arlington Police Department, was initially arrested earlier in May when his girlfriend turned him in as he was accused of having more than 1,000 CSAM images.

“She’s very brave,” says Sarah Graham, who lives next door. “I give her a lot of credit for being strong enough. Cause a lot of women wouldn’t feel…wouldn’t feel able to do that.”

Bartlett is accused of violating a protection order in addition to the CSAM charges and is behind bars for the second time at the Island County Jail.

The order prohibited him from getting near his girlfriend, but neighbors called 911 and told authorities Bartlett was back home.

On Monday evening, KIRO 7 spoke with Bartlett’s girlfriend over the phone.

She said the whole discovery has been jarring.

The Arlington Police Chief echoed those sentiments recently.

“These allegations, if sustained, is just a shock and a blow to everyone here within the department,” notes Arlington Police Chief Jonathan Ventura.

“And, I think you would see that on the faces of everybody as they walk around.”

The Arlington Police Department provided the following statement to KIRO 7:

“The Arlington Police Department is aware that Dustin Bartlett was arrested by the Island County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend for allegedly violating the conditions of his pre-trial release. At the time of his initial arrest, Bartlett was relieved of police powers and placed on administrative leave. That status remains unchanged at this time.”

They also confirm this most recent arrest does not affect the initial investigation for child pornography and Arlington Police will continue to support the Island County Sheriff’s Office.

“People put a lot of trust into police and doctors,” says Graham, a next-door neighbor.

“People that are supposed to be there to protect our kids. And, the public. It’s pretty difficult.”

Meanwhile, authorities are offering support to any victims identified through their findings.

Bartlett made his first court appearance over the phone on Saturday. Bail for his newest charges is set at $50,000.

The possibility of bail was revoked due to the original CSAM charges.

©2026 Cox Media Group