Raising Cane’s expands further into WA with new location

The widely known chicken-finger chain, Raising Cane’s, announced on Thursday that it will open its newest location in Lynnwood on June 23.

The Lynnwood restaurant is planned to open across from Martha Lake Plaza, filling the former Wells Fargo bank at 1232 164th Street S.W.

Lynnwood’s Raising Cane’s opening follows a series of canceled WA plans

The new restaurant will take over a 2,900-square-foot space, with an additional 300 square feet of outdoor dining areas and a covered drive-thru.

Raising Cane’s previously signed a lease in Renton at 250 Rainier Avenue S. in 2023, although the agreement was canceled.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company had also previously looked into additional Washington locations within Covington and Silverdale. However, the company did not follow through with either location.

In total, Raising Cane’s operates roughly 1,000 locations across the U.S. and first stepped into the Pacific Northwest in 2019 with the opening of its Portland restaurant.

Super Bowl champion Sam Darnold picks up shift at Raising Cane’s

In February, Raising Cane’s made its debut in Seattle with a massive grand opening, accompanied by more than 1,000 Cane’s fans and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Sam Darnold.

The company established its roots in Seattle’s University District at 345 University Way N.E. and hosted “an all-out celebration” for its guests.

Fresh off Seattle’s Super Bowl win, Sam Darnold “clocked in” at Raising Cane’s in the University District ahead of its opening date.

The Seahawks star opened up about his love for Seattle, his favorite cheat meal, and what drew Darnold to Raising Cane’s.

“First of all, I love the food. I love Raising Cane’s. It is my cheat meal on the weekends,” he said. “It’s also just a great thing that they do for the community. I’m very well aware that everyone at Raising Cane’s does a great job in the community. That was just another reason why this opportunity just called my name. It’s such a great opportunity to be with this brand, and a great opportunity to spend some time with the fans.”

Raising Cane’s storied history

Over its nearly 30-year history, Raising Cane’s has grown to more than 800 restaurants across 41 states. Of the hundreds of locations across the U.S., Washington is home to two locations in Spokane and Vancouver.

Founded by 24-year-old Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s got its well-known branding from an unlikely source: his friend’s dog. A Labrador retriever named Raising Cane beat out Graves’ initial name idea, “Sockeye’s,” attributed to his time working as a fisherman in Alaska, which funded his dream venture.

On August 28, 1996, Raising Cane’s was officially opened for business in an old building at the North Gates of Louisiana State University. By the time the restaurant was ready to serve customers on its grand opening, it was already 9 p.m., and Graves took to the streets to wave down customers. The restaurant did so well in the late opening that it stayed open until 3:30 a.m.

The popular chicken restaurant offers a variety of combos, including chicken fingers, Texas toast, French fries, coleslaw, and highly coveted “Cane’s Sauce.”

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

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