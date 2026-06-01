2 people arrested in connection to Parkland teen killed in front of girlfriend

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested Sunday night – one week after a Parkland teen was shot and killed in front of his girlfriend.

The department says one of the suspects, a 25-year-old man, was arrested by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The second suspect, a 26-year-old woman, was arrested by Tulalip police at the Walmart.

Detectives are still looking for other people of interest in the case.

17-year-old Braylon Daniel Diaz was killed on May 24 while walking his girlfriend home. The sheriff’s office believes it was a random attack. According to detectives, a vehicle pulled up and called him over. The people inside then robbed him of some jewelry, shot him, and took off.

Detectives used surveillance video from the area to identify a car connected to the case. They found it a few days later, abandoned in the Federal Way area.

KIRO 7 spoke with his mother last week.

“I still don’t want it to be real. I want to wake up from this,” Miranda Grimmett said. She told KIRO 7 that her son was a kind and gentle teen who put others first. He was passionate about soccer and football, which he played at Washington High School. He also loved playing pranks.

“He was always so happy,” she said. “Such a jokester. A really good brother.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family with funeral costs.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about this case that may help, to call the sheriff’s office.

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