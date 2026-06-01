Washington State Ferries celebrates 75th birthday with giveaways, events, and more!

Starting Monday, June 1, Washington State Ferries (WSF) is celebrating its 75th anniversary!

Here’s how they’ll be celebrating.

On Monday, June 1:

WSF will raise a custom anniversary flag on top of the Space Needle

Riders can get a free small coffee or small popcorn with any purchase at on-board galleys, while supplies last

From 3-5 p.m., ORCA will host an interactive station at Colman Dock in Seattle, where visitors can win prizes, play games, and learn more about ORCA cards

Local landmarks such as the Seattle Great Wheel, the State Route 520 floating bridge, and others will help honor the occasion with special lighting and signage

Other anniversary events:

On Friday, May 29, KISW-FM 99.9 “The Rock” will host its morning show aboard a ferry on the Edmonds/Kingston route. Listen in to hear from special guests throughout the show.

On Sunday, June 7, the Bainbridge Youth Orchestra will perform on board the Seattle/Bainbridge route.

KNHC-FM C89.5 Public Radio will host live DJ sets on four ferries throughout June, bringing music to the sun decks and giving riders another way to celebrate. Dates include:

Friday, June 5, on the following Seattle/Bainbridge Island route sailings: 3 p.m. out of Seattle, 3:50 p.m. out of Bainbridge, 4:45 p.m. out of Seattle and 5:35 p.m. out of Bainbridge.

Friday, June 12, on the following Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route sailings: 3:30 p.m. out of Fauntleroy, 3:55 p.m. out of Vashon, 4:15 p.m. out of Southworth and 4:40 p.m. out of Vashon.

Thursday, June 18, on the following Edmonds/Kingston route sailings: 2:25 p.m. out of Edmonds, 3:10 p.m. out of Kingston, 3:55 p.m. out of Edmonds and 4:40 p.m. out of Kingston.

Tuesday, June 30, on the following Seattle/Bremerton route sailings: 2:50 p.m. out of Seattle and 4:15 p.m. out of Bremerton.

All month long:

Riders can receive anniversary giveaways, stickers, and more, available as long as supplies last

Ferries in service will fly special 75th anniversary flags throughout June

To learn more about the celebrations taking place throughout the day and the next month, click here.

Riders are also invited to follow WSF on social media for ways to win ferry swag all month long.

It's our birthday! Join us today for lots of anniversary fun. Sodexo, our galley vendor will be giving out free coffee or popcorn w any purchase today. PLUS we’ll be at Colman Dock w @TheORCACard from 3-6 giving away swag, limited edition ORCA cards & celebrating 75 years of WSF! pic.twitter.com/qWdWxvLi5y — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) June 1, 2026

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