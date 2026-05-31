Investigators want to know what caused a driver to crash an SUV through a wall and into an Everett medical clinic Saturday evening.

Police say around 5:45 p.m., the driver of the vehicle drove right through an exterior wall of the Vera Whole Health Clinic in Claremont Village on Evergreen Way.

The driver was not hurt and no one else was injured.

When Everett firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered the driver was already out of the SUV.

Driver of SUV crashes through wall at Everett medical clinic The crash left the inside of the clinic scattered with damaged cinder blocks, drywall, insulation and broken furniture. (Photo: Everett Police Dept.)

There were no employees working in the building when the car crashed through the wall.

The vehicle ended up about halfway through the exterior of the building and caused extensive damage to what appears to be the clinic’s reception area.

It’s unclear whether the building is secure.

A structural engineer will examine the damage to evaluate the whether it’s safe to enter.

Everett police are investigating the cause of the crash and whether the driver was impaired.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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