One week later: Manhunt for accused triple-murderer Travis Decker continues; a community grieves

WENATCHEE, Wash. — One week after Travis Decker disappeared with his three young daughters, officials are continuing to search for the man accused of their murders.

What happened

On Friday, May 30, just before 10 p.m., the Wenatchee Police Department took a call from a woman who had reported that the father of her three young girls had not returned following a planned custody visit.

A missing endangered person alert was issued for the three girls, 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn, and 5-year-old Olivia, and their father, 32-year-old Travis Decker.

Then, on Monday, June 2, law enforcement found Decker’s truck unoccupied near the Rock Island Campground in Leavenworth. While searching the area, law enforcement found the bodies of the three young girls.

Washington trails closed, warnings issued

As the search ramps up, officials have warned residents in rural King, Snohomish, Kittitas, Chelan, and Okanagan counties to lock the doors in their cabins and outbuildings. They also recommend leaving window blinds open and outside lights on.

On Thursday, the U.S. Forest Service ordered an emergency closure of the Icicle River area in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

The closure, effective June 5 through June 18 unless lifted earlier, prohibits access to several popular trails, roads, and campgrounds within the Wenatchee River Ranger District.

The order was issued under federal regulations governing national forest use, and violators could face fines of up to $5,000 or jail time.

Later that evening, the North Cascades National Park announced the closure of trails in Lake Chelan National Recreation Area within the North Cascades National Park Service Complex.

The following trails are closed, including backcountry camps and cross-country zones along closed trails:

Pacific Crest Trail within the park complex (Agnes Creek, Old Wagon, and Bridge Creek trails)

Rainbow Lake Trail

Rainbow Creek Trail

McAlester Lake Trail

Twisp Pass Trail (to USFS border)

Stiletto Spur Trail

North Fork Bridge Creek Trail

Upper Stehekin Valley Trail

Flat Creek Trail

Thunder Creek Trail from Park Creek Pass to the junction with Upper Stehekin Valley Trail

Upper Stehekin Valley Trail to junction with Horseshow Basin Trail

Officials added the following statement:

“Trails are closed until further notice due to ongoing search operations for a suspect in Chelan County. The suspect has been identified as Travis Decker. Decker was last seen wearing light colored shirt and dark shorts. Do not approach, the suspect is dangerous and may be armed. If you see, or believe you have seen, Mr. Decker call 911 immediately. Do not attempt to contact or approach him. Anyone with information is urged to call the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 509-667-6845 or submit your information here: https://www.co.chelan.wa.us/sheriff/forms/submit-a-tip "

Be on the lookout

Deputies with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office have released multiple photos and a surveillance video of Decker in the hopes that someone might recognize him.

On Thursday, they released a new photo that emphasized Decker’s tattoos. Here’s a look at all of the photos we have so far:

A community grieving

Throughout the week, the Wenatchee community has gathered around the girls’ mother, Whitney Decker, in support of her immeasurable grief.

Just hours after the news broke Tuesday, hundreds gathered at Memorial Park in Wenatchee to hold a vigil for 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker. Since then, a memorial of flowers and photos has grown as residents gather to mourn and remember the three young girls.

“The community of Wenatchee is here for you. We love you. We support you. We want the best for you and we are incredibly sorry that this happened,” said one community member.

A friend of the family started a GoFundMe for the girls’ mother. As of Tuesday night, the fundraiser had amassed almost $340,000 to support her with expenses and legal costs following the tragic loss of her three daughters.

By Thursday evening, the fundraiser had eclipsed $1,000,000.

Over 20,000 people across Washington, the U.S., and even other corners of the world donated towards the fundraiser, leaving messages of support for Whitney and sharing their own experiences with grief.

“When one mother cries, we all cry,” said Amy Edwards, one of the fundraiser organizers and a friend of Whitney’s, echoing a sentiment heard throughout the week.

Edwards joined another family friend, Mark Belton, at Memorial Park on Thursday to read a statement provided by the Decker family and highlight ways to help the family, like this community-organized Facebook group.

“They were the kind of children that everyone rooted for, looked forward to seeing, and held close in their hearts, They are cherished not just by the family but by our entire community, who watched them grow, perform, learn, and love,” they said. ”While nothing can undo this tragedy, we’re hopeful these conversations honor Paityn, Olivia, and Evelyn’s memory."

A call to action

According to Whitney’s friends and family, she’s hoping the outpouring of love and energy can be channeled into changing the systems she believes failed her daughters.

KIRO 7 spoke with Whitney’s attorney Arianna Cozart, who believes, as she says Whitney does, that a change in behavior, in addition to Travis’ military background, training, and documented mental health struggles, should have been enough to warrant an Amber Alert.

“Frankly, when this was reported to the police and police were unable to reach Travis immediately, it should’ve issued an amber alert, and had it done so, those children might be alive,” said Cozart.

