GoFundMe surpasses $1M in support of Whitney Decker, in memory of three daughters

WENATCHEE, Wash. — People from across the world are showing an outpouring of support for Whitney Decker and her family.

On Thursday, her GoFundMe soared past $1 million from more than 21,000 donors.

This comes as the world mourns Whitney’s three young girls: Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, were found dead near the Rock Island Campground in Leavenworth. Their father, Travis Decker, is accused of murdering them.

“When one mother cries, we all cry and hold her in our heart. Thank you for holding Whitney in your hearts now,” said Amy Edwards, a close friend of Whitney.

Edwards organized the GoFundMe so “Whitney can take time off, care for herself and cover the final expenses of the girls without taking a financial hit.”

Whitney has been on the minds and in the hearts of people across the world.

“Whitney is living every parent’s worst nightmare, the hole in her heart is immeasurable there are no words that can capture the weight of this loss. Right now, she is surrounded by friends, family, and neighbors doing everything they can to hold her up,” said Mark Belton, a close friend of Whitney.

But from afar, thousands of strangers, fellow mothers, and people in other countries are showing their support for the mother.

On GoFundMe and across social media, people are sharing their own stories, their sympathy, their prayers, and their love. Everyone coming together to raise more than $1 million for Whitney in just a few days.

In a statement, GoFundMe told KIRO 7:

“This would be the 2nd Washington GoFundMe ever to reach $1M in donations. However, Washingtonians have consistently shown their generosity. Throughout our 15-year history, Washington is the 9th most generous state in the country.”

Here are ways you can help Whitney Decker and her family:

Donate through her GoFundMe

Visit any Cashmere Valley Bank and ask to make a donation: “In Memory of the Decker Girls”

Send gift cards in place of a meal to:

Decker Girls

PO Box 405,

Wenatchee, WA 98807

