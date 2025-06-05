Forest Service closes Enchantments through June 18 as search for Travis Decker continues

The U.S. Forest Service has ordered an emergency closure of the Icicle River area in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest as the search for triple-murder suspect Travis Decker continues, officials announced Thursday.

The closure, effective June 5 through June 18 unless lifted earlier, prohibits access to several popular trails, roads, and campgrounds within the Wenatchee River Ranger District.

The order was issued under federal regulations governing national forest use, and violators could face fines up to $5,000 or jail time.

According to the closure order, people are not allowed to enter the designated area, travel on certain trails or roads, or drive off-road vehicles within the restricted zone.

What’s closed?

The closure area surrounds the Icicle Creek drainage southwest of Leavenworth. It begins at the Snow Lakes Trailhead at Forest Service Road (FSR) 7600000 and loops through high alpine terrain including Colchuck Pass, Dragontail Peak, Mount Stuart, and surrounding ridgelines before returning to the starting point. The boundary encompasses key hiking routes and developed campgrounds.

Closed Campgrounds:

Eightmile Campground

Bridge Creek Campground

Icicle Group Campground

Johnny Creek Campground

Ida Creek Campground

Chatter Creek Campground

Rock Island Campground

Blackpine Horse Camp

Closed Roads:

More than 20 forest service roads are off-limits, including all primary spurs off FSR 7600000. This includes:

FSR 7600100, 7600800, 7600900

FSR 7600020, 7601111, 7601112 (and spurs A & B)

FSR 7603000 and its spurs including 7603175, 7605000, 7605113

Additional roads: FSR 7600315, 7600415 (and spur A), 7600615, 7600616, 7600810

Closed Trails:

Some of the region’s most popular alpine and backcountry trails are impacted, including:

Trail 1553 (Snow Lakes)

Trail 1599 (Stuart Lake)

Trail 1599.1 (Colchuck Lake)

Trail 1552 (Eightmile Lake)

Trail 1554 (Eightmile Trout Creek)

Trail 1579 (Fourth of July)

Trail 1580 (Chatter Creek)

Trail 1596 and all segments of the Icicle Gorge loop

Trail 1570 (upper portions of Icicle Ridge)

Trail 1551 (Icicle Creek)

Trail 1558 (Jack Creek)

Trail 1555 (Trout Creek)

Trail 1597 (Jack Pine)

Trail 1565 (Blackpine)

Trail 6723 (Bruce’s Boulder)

Exceptions

Emergency personnel, such as law enforcement, rescue teams, or those with special Forest Service permits, are exempt from the closure.

Forest officials emphasized that the closure order is meant to ensure public safety.

Anyone found violating the closure could face up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000 for individuals or $10,000 for organizations, under federal law.

To keep up with the latest details on the Decker girls, search for their father, and how you can support Whitney Decker in this heart-breaking story – download the KIRO7 News APP. Stay informed with 24/7 updates.

©2025 Cox Media Group