Police investigate possible Travis Decker sighting in McCall, Idaho

The McCall Police Department in Idaho is investigating reports of a possible sighting of Travis Decker, the Washington man wanted in connection with the killing of his three daughters near Leavenworth.

On Wednesday, the department confirmed it had received notifications that Decker may have been seen in the McCall area.

Decker is the subject of a multi-state search following the discovery of his daughters’ bodies—Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia—after he failed to return them following a scheduled custody visit.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid spreading unverified information.

Only first-person sightings—meaning someone who has personally seen Decker—should be reported to police.

“Dispatch should only be notified of first-person sightings, not rumors, texts, or online chatter,” the McCall Police Department said in a statement.

Anyone who believes they have seen Decker is asked to contact McCall Police Dispatch at 208-382-5160.

Decker, who has not been found, is the focus of a regional law enforcement effort involving multiple agencies.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol continue to lead the investigation into the homicides.

©2025 Cox Media Group