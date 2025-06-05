Deputies ask residents in remote areas to lock doors, sheds as hunt for Travis Decker continues

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a new warning for residents in rural areas of several Washington counties, warning that the man accused of killing his three young daughters could be nearby.

The warning was issued for people who own cabins in remote areas of Chelan, Kittitas, King, Snohomish and Okanagan Counties.

Deputies said that Travis Decker is still on the loose, and that those who have remote cabins should lock their doors and windows, including that of sheds and outbuildings. They also recommend leaving window blinds open and outside lights on.

This comes after law enforcement executed several search warrants around the area and on electronic devices that belong to Decker.

They said the information has given them more leads.

“For the public, please know that law enforcement professionals are patrolling at all hours, in all spaces throughout this region,” deputies informed.

If you see Decker, call 911.

What happened

The three young sisters who were reported missing in Wenatchee after a visit with their father were unfortunately found dead.

On Friday, May 30, just before 10 p.m., the Wenatchee Police Department took a call from a woman who had reported that the father of her three young girls had not returned following a planned custody visit.

A missing endangered person alert was issued for the three girls, 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn, and 5-year-old Olivia, and their father, 32-year-old Travis Decker.

