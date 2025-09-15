Neighbors frustrated after repeated power outages in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Over 6,000 customers were without power in South Seattle on Monday morning.

According to Seattle City Light, crews responded to the outage, which spanned across Seattle’s First Hill, Yesler Terrace, and North Beacon Hill neighborhoods, at around 7 a.m.

A couple of neighbors reached out to KIRO 7 to express their frustration with repeated outages in that area.

By 8:30 a.m., Seattle City Light restored some power, but over 2,000 customers remained in the dark. The cause of the outage was listed as “equipment failure.”

