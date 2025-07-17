Nearly 22,000 Seattle City Light customers without power

SEATTLE — Nearly 22,000 Seattle City Light customers are without power as of Wednesday night due to an issue with its underground electrical vault.

According to Seattle Fire, crews were responding to reports of smoke from the underground electrical vault at Fremont Ave. N and N. 107th Street.

Crews found no active fire but took the system offline in order to safely access the equipment.

As a result, 21,973 customers are without power as of 8:30 p.m.

The most impacted areas are in north Seattle, in the Victory Heights and Northgate neighborhoods.

The estimated restore time is 2:25 a.m. on Thursday.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

