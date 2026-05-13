Best restaurants in Ballard 2026: Four must-try spots for every craving

SEATTLE — May has been beautiful so far, and Ballard is one of my favorite spots to bask in the sunshine once late Spring rolls around. It has all you need with Golden Gardens, Ballard Locks, and even the sea lions hauling out at Shilshole Bay. All these pretty sights are best enjoyed with good food.

Ballard is thankfully a food hot spot, and here are my favorite restaurants in the neighborhood.

Un Bien is frequently ranked among the best restaurants in Seattle, and it is well deserved. It has my favorite sandwich in Seattle in the Caribbean Roast.

The slow-roasted, marinated pork shoulder on a toasted baguette is one you will never forget. Pork is a must-try, but do not miss out on the other toppings of steak, chicken, or seafood. Their rice bowls also offer an authentic Caribbean experience. Top off your rice and black beans with some juicy pork shoulder or sauteed fish and prawns.

This is the perfect meal to eat as you gaze at the Sound.

Cinco de Mayo has just passed, and I got to eat the best Tuna Tostada I’ve ever had to celebrate. The Tuna Tostada at La Marea Marisqueria is now one of my favorite dishes in all of Seattle.

La Marea Marisqueria has some of the freshest seafood I have ever had at a Mexican restaurant. The tuna, ceviche, scallops, shrimp, and rockfish were so good that it felt like I was at a Poke place. The restaurant also shares a space with Fair Isle Brewing. The taproom offers plenty of options to pair with your tasty seafood dish and a relaxing drink. Make sure to check out one of the coolest spots in the city if you want a spot to unwind after work.

Seattle is as far away from Louisiana as you can get. Good Cajun food is a bit scarce up here as a result. Thankfully, S/T Hooligans is here to fulfill those cravings at an affordable price. Iconic dishes such as gumbo, jambalaya, jerk chicken, shrimp and grits, and chicken and waffles are all featured here.

Comfort foods such as tacos, nachos, fried chicken, cornbread, and oysters are also available here. End the meal with a unique dessert such as coconut ice cream and coconut tiramisu. I love the sheer number of options you can find here, and it is a spot that you will find yourself visiting repeatedly.

Affordable, balanced, healthy meals are hard to find in Seattle. I like going to Vietnamese places to solve that problem, as all their dishes have a hearty combo of carbs, protein, and veggies. CrackleMi has been one of my favorites with its plentiful portion sizes and delicious taste.

If you are craving a healthy meal for lunch, the banh mi is perfect. The Crackle Mi banh mi has grilled pork, braised pork belly, fried eggs, and veggies. If you are feeling hungrier, the broken rice bowls are the star of the show.

Their rice bowls are like Chipotle. The best deal is the combo of grilled ribeye, chicken, and three quail eggs for only $16. Refreshing drinks to pair with your meal include iced Pandan green tea, Vietnamese coffee, and Thai iced tea. Make sure not to miss out on the Vietnamese Chipotle!

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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