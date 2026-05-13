Authorities recover missing hiker’s body after three day search on Mt. Pugh

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says the body of a 24-year-old man from Bothell was found on Tuesday after a multi-day search.

He was reported missing on Sunday after he didn’t come in to work, SCSO said.

Authorities learned the man was hiking alone on Mt. Pugh.

A deputy with a search and rescue team found the man’s car at the Mt. Pugh trailhead.

Various agencies conducted a multi-day search, including Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue, Everett Mountain Rescue, Skagit Mountain Rescue, Tacoma Mountain Rescue, Olympic Mountain Rescue, and the Seattle Mountain Rescue Unit.

After 12 hours of searching, a team found the man’s hiking equipment at the top of a steep couloir, SCSO said.

On day three of the search, a team sent in via helicopter found the man deceased about 800 feet down from where his equipment was found.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death.

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