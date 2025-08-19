Customers in West Seattle still without power after tree falls on power lines

SEATTLE — A major power outage left thousands without power this morning in West Seattle.

Seattle City Lights has reduced the outage from around 6,870 customers to around 44.

At around 2:33 a.m. Seattle City Lights alerted customers to a power outage on X.com.

It is believed that multiple trees falling on powerlines are the reason for the outage.

Although most customers have had their power restored, Seattle City Lights estimates that full restoration will not be until after 11:00 p.m.

