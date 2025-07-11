Over 1K without power in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Power was knocked out to over 1,000 people in Seattle’s Skyway neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to Seattle City Light, the outage began at 6:18 a.m. and initially affected 2,419 customers. By 6:30 a.m., they had restored power to over half of those impacted through switching, which reroutes electricity and connects impacted customers to nearby power sources.

As of 8 a.m., 1,235 customers remain without power.

Seattle City Light crews are working to determine the cause of the outage, with an estimated restoration time still pending.

For the latest information, visit: seattle.gov/city-light/outages

We’ll update this story with any new developments.

