Over 6,550 without power in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle City Light reported an outage to approximately 6,550 customers in South Seattle on Friday morning.

According to Seattle City Light (SCL), an outage in Seattle’s Beacon Hill and Rainier Valley neighborhoods began just before 6 a.m., involving 6,554 customers.

While the cause is still under investigation, crews are responding to the outage, and the SCL outages website noted the estimated time for restoration to be around noon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

©2025 Cox Media Group