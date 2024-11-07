Idaho student murders: Kohberger’s fight against death penalty

BOISE, Idaho — Attorneys representing the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students will spend today arguing that he should not face the death penalty if convicted.

Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen in an off-campus home two years ago.

When asked to enter a plea last year, Kohberger stood silent, prompting a judge to enter a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Today’s hearing begins at 9 a.m. PST.

You can watch here.

Defense attorneys have filed multiple briefs ahead of today’s hearing, arguing everything from the availability of chemicals for lethal injection chemicals to what they call the cruel and unusual method of using the firing squad.

Idaho Supreme Court moved the case to Boise in September, stating it was unlikely Kohberger would get a fair trial in Latah County, where the college presides.

When the case was moved, it was also turned over to a new presiding judge, appointing 4th District Judge Steven Hippler to replace 2nd District Judge John Judge.

It’s unclear if Judge Hippler will decide today on whether the death penalty is a viable option, should Kohberger be convicted.

The trial will begin on Aug. 11, 2025, and continue through Nov. 7, 2025.

