This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A Seattle man faces federal sex trafficking charges, authorities announced Thursday.

Shante Broady, 37, pleaded not guilty Thursday to sex trafficking through force, fraud, and coercion, and transporting an adult to engage in prostitution.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Broady became known to law enforcement in March 2023, when they received a report that he had been sex trafficking a victim in Portland, Oregon. In November 2024, a former girlfriend reported being assaulted by Broady, authorities said.

In April 2025, two women in Seattle told the FBI about Broady’s alleged sex trafficking and threats of violence. One of the women said he was unsuccessful in his attempt to make her work as a prostitute. The other woman told detectives that in March 2025, he lured her into the U.S. from Canada. She claimed he paid for her plane ticket, then forced her into prostitution. She said he threatened her and, when angered, would pull out a gun.

Both victims obtained restraining orders against Broady, and the woman from Canada was eventually able to return home.

“The criminal complaint also details Broady’s involvement in transporting and harboring a juvenile who had run away from a boarding school in another state,” the news release said. “The juvenile was encountered on North Aurora Avenue and taken into custody by law enforcement.”

The girl was safely returned to her family. That case is still under investigation.

The penalty for sex trafficking through force, fraud, and coercion is at least 15 years in prison, but it could carry a sentence of up to life behind bars.

Transporting an adult for purposes of prostitution could result in up to 10 years in prison.

