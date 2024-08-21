Kohberger defense team argues 'mob mentality' as new reason to move trial

The defense team for accused murderer Bryan Kohberger is now arguing ‘mob mentality’ as another reason to move his trial out of Latah County.

“The pressure to convict Bryan Kohberger is so severe that Latah County survey respondents said if he wasn’t convicted: REPLY TO STATE’S OBJECTION TO Page 1 DEFENDANT’S MOTION FOR CHANGE OF VENUE “They’d burn the courthouse down. Outrage would be a mild description.” “They would probably find him and kill him.” “There would likely be a riot and he wouldn’t last long outside because someone would do the good ole’ boy justice.” “Enraged strong opinions. Firing of officers.” “Riots, parents would take care of him,” state court documents filed on Monday.

Kohberger is accused of killing Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, four University of Idaho students, in November of 2022 in an off-campus home.

Last week, the State of Idaho objected to a venue change, stating in court documents that the defendant, “failed to establish that a fair and impartial trial cannot be held in Latah County.”

Monday’s filing is the defense’s reply to the objection.

The amount of media coverage this case is receiving is another reason the defense is arguing to move the trial.

“There are more than 1,300 specific media stories covering Latah County,” the documents state.

“The media coverage inundating Latah County does not tell citizens that no evidence has been presented at this time; that there are no facts on the record at this time; that Bryan Kohberger is innocent; that only a jury decides what the facts are and whether the facts show beyond a reasonable doubt a person is guilty.”

The defense also argues that the state’s proposed remedy to expand the jury pool to Nez Perce County is not a remedy because people living there are in the same market, being exposed to the same media coverage.

Meanwhile, prosecutors argue that changing the venue would be inconvenient for people involved in the trial, including witnesses.

A hearing to discuss changing the venue will occur on August 29.

The trial is set for June 2025.

Prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty if Kohberger is convicted.

