State objects to change of venue in University of Idaho student murders trial

Prosecutors in the case against accused murderer Bryan Kohberger are objecting to a motion from the defense team.
According to a court document filed Monday, the defendant failed to establish that a fair and impartial trial cannot be held in Latah County.
Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November of 2022 in an off-campus home.
Prosecutors say changing the venue would be inconvenient for people involved in the trial, including witnesses.
A hearing to discuss changing the venue will occur on August 29.
The trial is set for June 2025.
©2024 Cox Media Group