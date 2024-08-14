Local

State objects to change of venue in University of Idaho student murders trial

By Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

Four Dead University of Idaho Slayings FILE - Bryan Kohberger, right, is escorted into a courtroom for a hearing in Latah County District Court, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Lawyers for Kohberger, the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, are urging a judge to move his murder trial away from the county, arguing the intense media coverage and public interest make it impossible for him to get a fair trial. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File) (Ted S. Warren/AP)

Prosecutors in the case against accused murderer Bryan Kohberger are objecting to a motion from the defense team.

According to a court document filed Monday, the defendant failed to establish that a fair and impartial trial cannot be held in Latah County.

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November of 2022 in an off-campus home.

Prosecutors say changing the venue would be inconvenient for people involved in the trial, including witnesses.

A hearing to discuss changing the venue will occur on August 29.

The trial is set for June 2025.

