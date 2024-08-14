State objects to change of venue in University of Idaho student murders trial

Prosecutors in the case against accused murderer Bryan Kohberger are objecting to a motion from the defense team.

According to a court document filed Monday, the defendant failed to establish that a fair and impartial trial cannot be held in Latah County.

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November of 2022 in an off-campus home.

Prosecutors say changing the venue would be inconvenient for people involved in the trial, including witnesses.

A hearing to discuss changing the venue will occur on August 29.

The trial is set for June 2025.

