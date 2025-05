The Puyallup Police Department says a two-year-old girl is in critical condition after they were found in a pond near the Riverside Park apartments Thursday morning.

KIRO 7’s Louie Tran is on the scene. Police told him that a parent was home at the time and their door was slightly open.

There is no physical safety measures around the pond to keep children from getting into it.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

