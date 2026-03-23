Boatload of new options at T-Mobile Park for Mariners 2026 season

0 of 87 Rolling Smoke - mac & cheese (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Rolling Smoke - baked beans (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Rolling Smoke - coleslaw (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Rolling Smoke - brisket sandwich (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Rolling Smoke - (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Rolling Smoke - rib platter (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Piroshky Piroshky new menu items (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Observ - elephant ears (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Observ - strawberry lemonade (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Marination - lemonade tiki cup (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Marination - Ube rice krispies (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Marination - spam musubi (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Ivar's - fish tacos (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Ivar's - fish sandwich (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Great State Burger - chocolate cookies (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Great State Burger - Great State Hot Dog (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Great State Burger - Vegan burger (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) El Rinconsito Asada burrito (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) El Rinconsito birria burrito (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) El Rinconsito drinks (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) El Rinconsito chicken tacos (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) El Rinconsito birria tacos (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) El Rinconsito Asada tacos (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) El Rinconsito birria quesadilla (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) El Rinconsito Asada quesadilla (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) El Rinconsito Al pastor tacos (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) El Rinconsito Al pastor burrito (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Black Bean Burger (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Crab sandwich (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Grilled chicken sandwich (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Dockside dippers (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Apple pie churro (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Pepperoni pizza (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Mini corndogs (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Fried green beans (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Ongiri Sen (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Buffalo wings (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Crab fries (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Clam chowder (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Fruity pebble churro (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Chicken tenderes (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Moto Pizza - Mr. Pig (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Tocolate - Salt & Straw x Taco Bell (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Teriyaki wings (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Tater tots (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Mozzarella sticks (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Chicken Caesar wrap (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Coconut shrimp (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Sliders (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Double smoked sausage (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Crab nachos (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Beecher's mac & cheese (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Moose mousse (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Jalapeno cheddar sausage (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Black bean burger (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Dockside double dip (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Sidewinders (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Chicken strips in a ferry boat (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Ballard Pizza garlic knots (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Cheese pizza (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Fluffer nutter churro (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Turkey pesto sandwich (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Fish & chips in a ferry boat (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Crispy chicken sandwich (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Beyond sausage (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Fish & chips (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Nakagawa Trident Roll (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Value beer (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Value menu (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Seattle dog (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Tamari Bar - chicken katsu (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Tamari Bar - curry donuts (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners) Tamari Bar - rice lager (Oliver Hamlin/Oliver Hamlin/Seattle Mariners)

SEATTLE — Get excited, Mariners fans – there’s a boatload of new food options at T-Mobile Park this season – including a ferry boat full of fish and chips or chicken tenders.

The Seattle Mariners and longtime hospitality partner Sodexo Live! announced the new food and beverage lineup this month, and it’s sure to make you hungry. The hospitality program is curated by Mariners Vice President of Fan Experience Malcolm Rogel and Executive Chef Craig McAlister.

New eats and experiences topping the list this year include the addition of local bakery Piroshky Piroshky, a new Washington State Ferries souvenir vessel and an expanded Value Menu.

There are also new partners this year like Rolling Smoke BBQ and El Rinconsito, and some new options from returning favorites like Nakagawa Sushi, Great State Burger, MOTO Pizza, Marination, Ivar’s and Salt & Straw.

“We can’t wait for fans to try this year’s food lineup at T-Mobile Park. We’ve always taken pride in being one of the first ballparks in MLB to push the boundaries of what ballpark food can be, and this year’s menu raises the bar once again with a huge variety of options that fans can’t get anywhere else,” said Rogel. “At the end of the day, it’s about giving fans more ways to make their trip to the ballpark memorable. With new options across the park, plus an expanded value menu, there’s truly something for everyone at T‑Mobile Park.”

Options include:

Bases Loaded Crab Nachos: Wonton chips, cheese sauce, crab salad, sesame, green onion, Thai chili sauce (section 187)

Dockside Double Dip: Wonton chips with beer cheese crab dip and spinach artichoke crab dip (section 187)

Crab Fries or Old Bay Fries (section 187)

Chicken Tenders with fries (sections 136, 340)

Regular Fries or Garlic Fries (sections 136, 340)

Sidewinder Fries (sections 249, 329)

Fish & Chips (section 249)

Piroshky Piroshky (section 132)

Piroshky Piroshky started in Pike Place Market in 1992 offering a unique taste of Eastern Europe to the Pacific Northwest. Their classic piroshky dishes – sweet or savory turnover sandwiches with an infusion of local flavor – can now be enjoyed during the game with options including:

Beef & Cheese

Potato & Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

Chocolate Cream Hazelnut

Smoked Salmon

Jalapeño Sausage

El Rinconsito (The T-Mobile ‘Pen)

First started in 1997 by Lupe Guzmán, in Kent, El Rinconsito brings its authentic Mexican dishes to the ballpark for the first time this year, including:

Asada Quesadilla

Asada Tacos

Birria Tacos

Asada Burrito

Birria Burrito

Frescas Horchata, Tamarindo, and Hibiscus drinks

Value Menu Quesadilla

Rolling Smoke BBQ (section 313)

Rolling Smoke BBQ started as the passion project of a husband and wife duo born and raised in Seattle. At T-Mobile Park fans can enjoy:

Rib Platter

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

Loaded Mac & Cheese (topped with brisket or pork)

BBQ Pit Beans

Coleslaw

Can’t-Miss Gameday Bites

Chocolate Mousse Moose: Soft serve in a cone or souvenir helmet garnished with moose cookies (Mister Softee sections 132, 185)

Pretzel Pileup: Pretzel bites, beer cheese sauce, horseradish cream, bacon bits and sliced scallions (section 221)

New Specialty Churro Flavors (available at Nacho Carts sections 195, 143, 319, 333):

Fluffernutter: Topped with peanut butter, marshmallow fluff, crunch peanuts and chocolate



Fruit Cereal: Breakfast cereal crusted churros finished with cereal milk frosting



Apple Pie: Allspice and sugar churros with local apple butter, caramel and buttery pie crust

Salt & Straw (sections 111, 328)

This season Salt & Straw brings its legendary Tacolate to the ballpark. This chocolate taco is a crunchy-’til-the-last-bite collab from Taco Bell and Salt & Straw made with cinnamon-ancho ice cream that’s packed into a hand-pressed, sog-resistant waffle cone taco, then dunked in dark chocolate and studded with crunchy puffed quinoa.

Nakagawa Sushi (section 132)

Nakagawa Sushi’s new Trident Roll features sushi rice, soy paper, crab salad, salmon, yellow tail, avocado, cucumber and sesame seeds.

Tamari Bar

This year’s additions at popular Tamari Bar include:

Curry Donuts & Dip (section 133)

Miso-Katsu Bowl (sections 133, 243)

Vegan Area 206 Curry (sections 133, 243)

Marination (T-Mobile ‘Pen, section 119)

Marination returns with Ube Coconut Rice Krispie added to the menu this year.

Ballard Pizza (T-Mobile ‘Pen, sections 132, 242)

Garlic stadium bites have been added to the menu this year.

Great State Burger (T-Mobile ‘Pen, section 218)

There’s a new hot dog at the ballpark! The Great State Dog (Hempler’s all-beef dog, Great State Sauce, pickles, cheese, lettuce; available at the ‘Pen) joins the menu, along with the Great State Veggie Burger (Abbot’s veggie patty, organic lettuce, pickles, mustard, ketchup) and their Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie (both at the ‘Pen and section 218).

Mariners Value Offerings

The Value Menu is bigger than ever before with 15 first-time items, plus returning favorites like: Hempler’s Value Hot Dog

Tostitos Value Nachos

Coca-Cola Refillable Soda

Value Peanuts

The Value Beer lineup gets an upgrade with seven new choices, including five new canned beers, one new 16 oz draft beer and one new NA beer option. For the first time ever, participating partners in the ballpark will offer value items on their individual menus, including Ivar’s, Ballard Pizza, Tamari Bar, Marination, Sumo Dog, El Rinconsito and Great State Burger.

Additional Beverages

Coca-Cola products return as the “Official Fan Refreshment” of the Seattle Mariners with a re-imagined Coca-Cola Fan Deck, which will offer a brand-new Dirty Soda.

Columbia Distributing will continue this season as our Official Craft Beer Distributer, bringing fan favorites like Schilling Cider, Georgetown Brewing, Sierra Nevada, Deschutes, Athletic Brewing, pFriem to the ballpark.

Corona will continue this season as the ‘Official Cerveza’ of the Seattle Mariners, carrying products across the Corona, Modelo and Pacifico family, including two offerings on the Mariners Value Beer Menu – Corona Sunbrew and Corona NA.

Double A Bourbon will offer three craft cocktails in their debut season at T-Mobile Park, including the Unapologetic Old Fashioned, Honey Pepper Sunset and Devine Intervention.

Miller Lite will continue this season as the ‘Official Domestic Beer’ of the Seattle Mariners, including offerings on the Mariners Value Beer Menu – Miller High Life.

The entire roster of best-in-class T-Mobile Park beer, wine and seltzer is available via the Beverage Finder, available via the MLB Ballpark app, which can be downloaded from any mobile app store.

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