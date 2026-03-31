Party foul: Man accused of stealing $400 in alcohol from Seattle business

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a 37-year-old man accused of breaking into a business and stealing $400 in alcohol.

Just after 4 a.m., officers were called to a shop on Rainier Avenue South.

When they arrived, they found a damaged front door, a broken window, and a metal pry bar on the ground.

Police searching the area found a man a few blocks away carrying a large duffel bag. Inside, officers say they found bottles of hard alcohol.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the business and say it showed the man breaking in – despite telling them it wasn’t him.

Officers recovered the stolen bottles and returned it to the owner. Police recovered the pry bar as evidence.

The store now needs an estimated $2,000 in repairs.

Police booked the suspect, a convicted felon for attempted burglary, into the King County Jail for commercial burglary.

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