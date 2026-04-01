Search underway for driver who shot two teens in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a driver who pulled up and shot two teens in the Chinatown-International District Tuesday afternoon.

The department tells KIRO 7 they got a call about the shooting around 4:10 p.m. on South Jackson Street. The caller said someone pulled up to the teens, and there was some kind of a fight before the driver pulled out a gun and fired it several times.

Police say a 16-year-old was shot in the stomach, and a 19-year-old was shot in the ankle and the hand. Both were rushed to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The car was last seen headed east and police say it was some kind of a sedan, but they don’t know the make, model or color at this time.

Law enforcement is canvassing the area, searching for witnesses and any surveillance video that might help track down their suspect.

If you saw what happened, or have information that may help, call 911 right away.

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