Bryan Kohberger’s murder trial moved to Boise due to media influence

The trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, will be held in Boise, the Idaho Supreme Court announced Thursday.

The move relocates the trial roughly 300 miles from Moscow, Idaho, where the crimes occurred.

The court’s decision follows a ruling by 2nd District Judge John Judge, who expressed concern that extensive media coverage, misinformation on social media, and public statements could prevent Kohberger from receiving a fair trial in Moscow.

As a result, the trial, scheduled for June 2025, will now take place at the larger Ada County Courthouse in Boise under 4th District Judge Steven Hippler.

Kohberger faces four counts of murder for the November 2022 killings of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves.

Prosecutors have stated their intent to seek the death penalty if Kohberger is convicted.

Transferring to Boise brings several logistical advantages, including larger courtrooms, more seating, enhanced security, and protected routes for sensitive witnesses.

Given the high-profile nature of the case, these considerations were cited as critical.

Kohberger’s defense team requested the change of venue, citing strong emotions within the close-knit Moscow community and the challenge of finding an impartial jury due to continuous media coverage.

Prosecutors opposed the move, suggesting that a larger jury pool could be called and screened in Moscow to address bias concerns.

Kohberger, a former criminal justice student at Washington State University, was arrested six weeks after the killings at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania.

Authorities say DNA evidence, cellphone data, and surveillance footage link him to the crime, though his defense team contends he was out for a drive the night of the murders.

Kohberger has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

