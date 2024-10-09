Start date pushed back for Idaho student murders trial

BOISE, Idaho — We now know when the trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, will begin.

According to documents filed Wednesday, it’s been pushed back to August 11, 2025, and will run through November 7, 2025, including the penalty phase—if necessary.

Jury selection is set to begin on July 30, 2025.

The trial was originally scheduled for June 2, 2025.

Kohberger is accused of killing Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves in November 2022 in an off-campus home.

The trial was moved out of the college town of Moscow and over to Boise last month, after Kohberger’s defense team successfully argued that he would not receive a fair trial in Latah County.

Second District Judge John Judge cited extensive media coverage coverage of the case, social media misinformation and statements made by public officials as his reasoning for the decision.

A hearing is scheduled for next month on November 7 for arguments on the motion challenging the death penalty.

Kohberger has pleaded not guilty.

