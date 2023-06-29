Family speaks out amid search for suspects in deadly hit and run where mother was hit by 6 cars

EVERETT, Wash. — The family of a woman killed in a shocking hit and run in Everett is asking the drivers responsible to turn themselves in.

On June 21, witnesses reported seeing 41-year-old Rachell Everitt hit by at least six cars in the northbound lanes of Evergreen Way. While police chase down leads, the family has a message for those drivers.

“If you see this and were driving on Evergreen Way and felt a big bump, it was my mom, and it was a human,” Rachell’s son Dawson Wargin told KIRO 7.

Wargin was on his way to a job interview when he received the heartbreaking news from the Everett Police Department.

“He said your mom passed away this morning, and it was a hit and run,” he said.

Witnesses say a dark-colored SUV struck Rachell first. We talked with witness Nathan Bernal, who called 911.

“I was going to get closer and approach the vehicle so I could take a picture of the license plate, but I told the operator that I am scared and I don’t know if they have a gun,” he said.

As of this week, police say they have three cars in custody, including the dark-colored SUV. They have an idea as to who might have been driving the vehicles, but are waiting on search warrants for each one before they can make any arrests.

Meanwhile, Dawson says this past week has been extremely difficult for him and his two younger sisters.

“Just talking about memories, talking with family, sometimes things just hit super deep,” he said.

A week before the incident Dawson says he flew out to spend time with his mom, who had made a tremendous recovery from mental illness and drug addiction. One of his last memories with her was going out for sushi.

“She was so happy about it and with what little money she had, she wanted to pay for it so bad,” he recounted. “To watch her fulfill a vision that she had been talking about that long, it was a huge victory for her and it was inspiring for me, so I’ve held onto that.”

If you were in the area at the time of the incident or live nearby, police ask that you give them a call.

