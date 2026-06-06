Space Needle transforms into giant soccer ball for FIFA World Cup 2026

SEATTLE — Seattle is preparing to welcome the world for FIFA World Cup 2026, and the city’s iconic landmark is dressed for the occasion.

The top of the Space Needle has been transformed into a giant soccer ball.

now welcomes visitors above the city skyline in celebration of the world’s biggest sporting event and Seattle’s role as a Host City.

“What began as a bold early sketch quickly grew into a concept that continued to challenge and inspire the team throughout its development,” a news release from the Space Needle shared.

The redesign was made possible through a partnership between the Space Needle and SeattleFWC26 and executed by Seattle-based Long Painting Company. Crews worked 605 feet above Seattle Center to carefully apply the custom design on the sloped roof.

The project required specialized equipment, precision planning, weather forecast monitoring, and close coordination.

“This is more than a paint project,” said Jonathon Holca, General Manager at Long Painting. “Our team understood from day one that we were helping create a moment that would be seen around the world. We’re incredibly proud to play a role in turning the symbol of Seattle into a symbol of the world’s game.”

Seattle is one of 16 host cities across North America selected for this year’s FIFA World Cup.

Seattle will host six matches—four group stage matches, one match in the Round of 32 and one match in the Round of 16:

June 15 (Group Stage): Belgium vs. Egypt

June 19 (Group Stage): USA vs. Australia

June 24 (Group Stage): Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar

June 26 (Group Stage): Egypt vs. Iran

July 1 (Round of 32): 1st Group G vs. 3rd Group A/E/H/I/J

July 6 (Round of 16): Match 94

You can learn more about FIFA World Cup 2026 by clicking here.

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