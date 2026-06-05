Bellevue man charged with trafficking 14-year-old girl on Aurora Ave

A 23-year-old Bellevue man is facing multiple felony charges after investigators say he recruited, controlled, and trafficked a 14-year-old girl for sex. Investigators are worried there could be other victims.

Ray Anthony Lavoll was charged Thursday with second-degree human trafficking, commercial sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree, third-degree rape and drug possession, and distributing offences.

“He trafficked young women for sex. And specifically juveniles that were underage,” said Officer Seth Tyler with the Bellevue Police Department.

Charging documents say Bellevue police were called to the Bell Centre Apartments after neighbors reported hearing banging noises and a female yelling, “Let me leave.”

When officers arrived, prosecutors say they found a 14-year-old girl with visible injuries to her face, including cuts, bruising, and welts.

Investigators say the teen later told police that Lavoll had her work “the Blade” – clarifying, “he had me working out there on Aurora Avenue and stuff ... to go, prostitute.”

“It’s not just a problem limited to certain areas. This is a problem pretty much anywhere you have a hotel room, you can have human trafficking,” Tyler said.

Investigators believe Lavoll first met the girl about six months ago on Snapchat. Police say he eventually picked her up in Lakewood and brought her to his Bellevue apartment.

The charging documents say the trafficking began days later and that the girl was expected to earn $1,500 per day.

“It’s a bait and switch. They’re being told, hey, this is gonna be an easy chance for you to make some money. All you have to do is go online and perform, and you’re going to become rich. They are shown, uh, lavish houses, jewelry, cars, and they’re promised a lifestyle. And the reality that they experience is something far different,” Tyler said.

Documents say when the teen tried to leave, Lavoll “repeatedly assaulted and threatened to harm or kill (the victim)” and “he stalked her… showing up in locations where she was."

Bellevue police said they are concerned there could be additional victims.

“Really, the messaging here for parents, especially, is know who your kids are talking to, know what apps they’re on,” Tyler said.

Lavoll is being held on $750,000 bail. He pleaded not guilty to all five charges.

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