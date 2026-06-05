Northbound I-5 closed in Seattle this weekend

Northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle will undergo a full weekend closure from I-90 to Northeast 45th Street, affecting travel through and around the city. The closure is scheduled to begin Friday, June 5, at 11:59 p.m. and wrap up by Monday, June 8, at 5 a.m.

This is all happening so crews can remove the work zone that has impacted the Ship Canal Bridge for the last six months. This action is being taken in preparation for the upcoming World Cup soccer matches in Seattle.

Throughout the closure, the I-5 express lanes will still operate exclusively northbound to help manage traffic flow, though no downtown exits will be available from these lanes.

People heading to downtown Seattle will have the option to use the Edgar Martinez Drive South exit, along with the South Dearborn, James, or Madison Street exits.

For those traveling north of downtown Seattle, options include using the express lanes or taking eastbound I-90 to northbound I-405. State Route 99 or Elliott Avenue W to 15th Avenue W, crossing the Ballard Bridge, also offers alternative routes.

Additional on-ramps to the express lanes are located at Fifth Avenue/Columbia-Cherry Street; Ninth Avenue/Pike-Pine Street, which is HOV-only; Howell Street/Eastlake Avenue East; and Mercer Street. The first exit from the northbound express lanes is Northeast 42nd Street in the University District, with other exits at Lake City Way Northeast and First Avenue Northeast/Northeast 103rd Street. The express lanes merge back into the mainline I-5 at Northgate, and there is no access to State Route 520 from the express lanes.

Various on-ramps to the mainline northbound I-5 will begin closing earlier on Friday, June 5, remaining shut until 5 a.m. Monday, June 8. At 9 p.m., the South Dearborn Street, Cherry Street, and University Street ramps will close. Ramps at westbound I-90, Olive Way, and Mercer Street will close at 10 p.m. By 11 p.m., the eastbound I-90, Harvard Avenue East, and westbound State Route 520 ramps will be closed.

Mainline northbound I-5 off-ramps will also close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 5, until 5 a.m. Monday, June 8. These include Seneca Street, Olive Way, Mercer Street, Lakeview Boulevard East, eastbound State Route 520, and Northeast 45th/Northeast 50th Street.

Travelers are advised to plan an alternate route, consider carpooling, leave early or stay late, allow for additional travel time, or use different transportation methods such as transit or a bicycle.

All lanes of mainline I-5 will be open between June 8 and July 10, accommodating travel for the World Cup soccer matches. Following this period, crews will return for a second full closure of northbound I-5, scheduled from Friday, July 10, to Monday, July 13. This subsequent closure is for setting up a new work zone in the two right northbound lanes of the Ship Canal Bridge.

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