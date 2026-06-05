Sydney Sweeney spotted in small Washington town after ‘Euphoria’ series finale

SUMNER, Wash. — Fresh off the conclusion of HBO’s three-season odyssey “Euphoria,” actress Sydney Sweeney was spotted in Sumner.

Sweeney has many ties to Sumner, as her grandparents live there while her father attended Sumner High School. Sumner has a population of just more than 10,000 people.

While Sweeney is not from Sumner, she was born in Spokane and grew up in the Idaho panhandle along the Washington border. Her first acting role was as an extra for an independent film shot in Spokane.

Multiple businesses, including Dairy Freeze and Hometown Charm Cafe, posted about Sweeney’s surprise visit.

The owner of Hometown Charm Cafe said the two-time Emmy nominee came in with her grandparents and her boyfriend, music producer Scooter Braun. The cafe added that they’re “still smiling” after the visit.

Sydney Sweeney’s upcoming roles

HBO confirmed “Euphoria,” which additionally stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Colman Domingo, has officially ended after three seasons and 26 episodes over seven years. HBO confirmed “Euphoria” was the second-most-watched show on its streaming service after “Game of Thrones.” The show’s finale logged 8.7 million viewers in its first three days, making it one of HBO’s most-viewed finales ever.

Earlier this week, Sweeney announced she created Honey Trap, a production company she will helm that has a first-look deal with Sony Pictures. She additionally has several projects in the works, including a remake of 1968’s “Barbarella,” “Custom of the Country,” “Gundam,” and a sequel to the box-office hit “The Housemaid.”

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