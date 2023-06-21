Local

Driver flees after hitting, killing person on Everett street

Scene of Everett fatal hit-and-run

Scene of Everett hit-and-run on 6-21-23 Everett Police said a vehicle hit and killed someone on Evergreen Way and did not stay at the scene. (Everett Police Department)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

EVERETT, Wash. — One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Everett Wednesday morning.

The victim was hit by a truck or car on Evergreen Way shortly after 5 a.m. It is not yet known if the victim was in the street or was walking on the roadside when they were struck.

The northbound lanes of Evergreen Way are closed from Olivia Park to 100th Street.

Everett Police said traffic detectives will be at the scene for a few hours.

Drivers will need to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

This story is developing.

