SR 167 reduced to one lane during months-long bridge repairs in Pacific

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) have started removing the damaged girder on the Third Avenue Bridge on State Route 167.

WSDOT says the left lane will remain closed in Pacific/Algona through early 2026.

This means there will be a single right lane.

Heavy traffic is expected in the area.

Thursday morning, backups stretched at least four miles in the area.

The bridge was severely damaged by an over-height truck in September.

According to the police report, the dump truck driver had just delivered a load, but did not lower the bed as he drove off. The driver went under SR 167, and that bed slammed into the concrete girders above.

The 70-year-old driver was cited for negligent driving in the second degree and issued a $564 ticket.

