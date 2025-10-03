SR 167 bridge repairs to bring lane changes, overnight closures starting Oct. 17

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced it will move ahead with repairs to the damaged bridge on State Route 167 over Third Avenue Southwest after it was struck by an overheight vehicle on Sept. 23.

Gov. Bob Ferguson’s office issued an emergency proclamation on Sept. 30, allowing the agency to seek federal reimbursement for the repair costs.

Since the strike, WSDOT bridge inspectors and engineers have been evaluating the extent of the damage.

Officials say every bridge strike is unique, requiring a tailored repair approach.

Before construction can begin, crews must develop a repair plan, hire specialized contractors, order materials, stage equipment and establish traffic control measures.

“We recognize the importance of SR 167 to many communities. Our top priority is restoring the full capacity of this bridge as quickly as possible,” said Brian Nielsen, WSDOT’s Northwest Region Administrator. “This will be a significant effort that requires careful planning, but crews will be working around the clock to get the job done.”

WSDOT plans to adjust the current lane configuration on northbound SR 167 by Oct. 17.

Right now, traffic is reduced to one lane. The changes will:

Reopen the outside right and inside left lanes.

Keep the middle lane closed with barriers.

Lower the speed limit to 45 mph.

Restrict all truck traffic to the right lane.

To make these adjustments, overnight closures of northbound lanes will be required.

Schedules are being finalized, and the work will depend on weather conditions.

Drivers should expect backups through the work zone and on detour routes.

A contractor will be hired to carry out the bridge repairs. Once work begins, the bridge will again be narrowed to one lane so crews can stage equipment and complete repairs.

Construction will also require intermittent full closures of northbound SR 167 to remove and replace the damaged girder.

Third Avenue Southwest, the street under the bridge, will also be closed at times.

Signed detours will be in place.

WSDOT expects crews to work seven days a week once construction is underway.

Repairs are scheduled to be completed in early 2026.

