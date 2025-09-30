70-year-old driver cited after truck struck SR 167 bridge, repairs will last months

We still don’t know when the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will be able to repair the State Route 167 (SR 167) bridge that was struck by an over-height vehicle last week, but we do have more details about the crash.

According to the police report, the dump truck driver had just delivered a load, but did not lower the bed as he drove off. The driver went under SR 167, and that bed slammed into the concrete girders above.

The 70-year-old driver was cited for negligent driving in the second degree and issued a $564 ticket.

WSDOT has not estimated how much it will cost to fix the bridge. Only one lane of the highway is open because of the damage.

SR 167 bridge repairs will take months, WSDOT says

Bridge repairs on SR 167 will take months, not weeks, WSDOT stated on X Thursday.

UPDATE 3: Here’s what we know & what we’re doing on NB SR 167 bridge at 3rd Ave:

The girder must be replaced.

Lanes on NB SR 167 will remain reduced.

This will take months, not weeks.

We’re developing the repair plan now & will share updated timelines as soon as we can. https://t.co/w2WNA5Dx3v pic.twitter.com/lLrN7ByPsG — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) September 25, 2025

The girder has to be replaced, the agency confirmed. Therefore, lanes on SR 167 will remain reduced.

“We’re developing the repair plan now & will share updated timelines as soon as we can,” WSDOT wrote.

Traffic on 3rd Avenue in Pacific is down to just a single lane on the northbound side after the bridge was struck by an over-height truck Tuesday.

“The damage is significant enough that we’ll be in some form of reduced traffic configuration for some time,” RB McKeon, a communications manager for WSDOT, said.

WSDOT said the SR 167 strike involved an over-height load, though it’s unclear whether the load was improperly secured. Officials are urging drivers to check clearance requirements before traveling.

SR 167 was part of detour route for White River Bridge

The affected stretch of SR 167 is part of the detour route for the White River Bridge on State Route 410, which is also closed due to a separate bridge strike in August.

“I know this is very frustrating. We empathize with that,” McKeon said. “And that is one of the reasons that we’re out there working around the clock, sort of trying to get bridges back open and restored.”

The White River bridge has a projected reopening between Oct. 31 and Nov. 14.

There is no estimation on when 167 will be fully reopened.

UPDATE: Two northbound left lanes of SR 167 will remain CLOSED until further notice in Pacific / Algona at 3rd Avenue (milepost 11).



This is due to a bridge strike earlier today that damaged the structure.



Expect delays and seek alt. routes if possible. https://t.co/xQRC5JpXQ7 pic.twitter.com/94fhzH56Ym — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) September 24, 2025

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest; Frank Lenzi, KIRO Newsradio

Chris Sullivan is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here. Follow KIRO Newsradio traffic on X.

©2025 Cox Media Group