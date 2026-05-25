Barking dog alerts family to house fire in Edmonds

A barking dog alerted a family to a fire in their home on Monday morning.

South County Fire (SCF) says they responded to the fire just after 4:45 am Monday near Esperance Park in Edmonds.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in the front garage area of the house.

They say three adults and three dogs safely escaped by the time firefighters arrived.

SCF says they put the fire out in about 10 minutes, and it was contained to one section of the home. However, smoke damage affected the whole home.

The family is being helped by the American Red Cross Northwest Region.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

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