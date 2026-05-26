Body found at Summer Falls believed to be missing Moses Lake man

The body found at the top of Summer Falls, a few miles outside of Coulee City, is believed to be that of a Moses Lake man who was reported missing.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Anthony Mann was last seen in Moses Lake on May 15. His unoccupied van was found on May 18 near Trail Lake.

The sheriff’s office said the body was found around 7 p.m. on May 24.

The office says they are “confident the body is that of 39-year-old Anthony Mann."

The coroner’s office will determine the cause of death.

There are no signs of foul play, the sheriff’s office said.

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