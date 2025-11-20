2nd suspect arrested for deadly drive-by shooting of Lacey teen brothers

LACEY, Wash. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that left two teen brothers dead in Lacey last week.

On Nov. 19, Lacey police officers arrested a 20-year-old Thurston County man for his alleged involvement in the shooting deaths of 16-year-old Alexander Borgen and 17-year-old Deven Borgen.

The man was arrested after a brief chase with police in Pierce County that involved a multi-jurisdictional team. The chase ended with a PIT maneuver (a pursuit intervention technique) that resulted in the suspect crashing and flipping his vehicle.

He is currently being treated at a local hospital and will be booked for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of drive-by shooting when he recovers.

On Nov. 14, the Boren brothers were found lying in the street near the intersection of College Street and 24th Avenue SE at around 2 a.m. Medics saw gunshot wounds on both teens, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe they were shot in a drive-by in a case of mistaken identity.

The first suspect, Trequanne Wilson-Mason, appeared in court the same day the 20-year-old was arrested. He is accused of two counts of aggravated murder while armed with a firearm, two counts of drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, and an unrelated violation of a domestic violence no contact order.

Prosecutors say a no-contact order between Wilson-Mason and the woman driving the vehicle was confirmed during the investigation.

As of this writing, it does not appear that a woman has been arrested in connection with this case.

During an interview, Wilson-Mason told detectives he was riding in a large white SUV when he saw the teens near College Street and believed one of them was responsible for shooting at his house in October 2024 — an incident that injured his dog.

