Prosecutors: Teen boys ambushed in Lacey after suspect mistook them for prior shooters

Two teenage boys walking home in Lacey were shot and killed early Nov. 14 after a man mistakenly believed one of them had been involved in a previous shooting at his home, according to a probable-cause declaration filed by the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors accuse Trequanne Trenelle Wilson-Mason of two counts of aggravated murder while armed with a firearm, two counts of drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, and violation of a domestic violence no contact order.

The declaration outlines what prosecutors say happened in the minutes leading up to the deaths of 16-year-old Alexander Borgen and 17-year-old Deven Borgen, who were found with gunshot wounds at 24th Avenue Southeast and College Street Southeast shortly before 2 a.m.

Both died at the scene after first responders attempted lifesaving aid.

Investigators recovered 26 shell casings from the area and noted that the injuries, rapid gunfire, and number of casings suggested a fully automatic firearm.

Detectives later linked the shooting to surveillance video showing a vehicle pulling alongside the teens at 1:46 a.m. before automatic gunfire is heard and the victims fall to the ground.

The alleged shooter then made a U-turn and sped away.

Detectives built a timeline based on footage from several homes along College Street.

Minutes before the shooting, cameras captured a light-colored SUV passing the teens, driving without headlights, then returning with headlights on just before the shots were fired.

A motion-activated light at a nearby home on Belair Drive activated seconds before gunfire was heard.

That home had previously been searched in February during an unrelated investigation in which Trequanne Trenelle Wilson-Mason was accused of pointing a firearm at the mother of his child.

During that earlier search, officers found a Glock handgun equipped with a switch capable of converting it into a fully automatic weapon, along with magazines, ammunition, and gun parts.

Detectives returned to the Belair Drive residence on Nov. 15 and noted a 2017 Kia Sportage traveling in and out of the secured garage.

An FBI analyst reviewing cell-tower data reported that the number associated with Wilson-Mason traveled northbound on College Street in the same pattern as the teens and the suspect vehicle shortly before the shooting.

Records also showed calls between Wilson-Mason and the driver around that time.

On Nov. 17, investigators followed a separate vehicle carrying Wilson-Mason from the Belair Drive home to several locations in Thurston County and eventually to Wenatchee.

He was later arrested at a hotel there.

Prosecutors say a no-contact order between Wilson-Mason and the woman driving the vehicle was confirmed during the investigation.

During an interview, Wilson-Mason told detectives he was riding in a large white SUV when he saw the teens near College Street and believed one of them was responsible for shooting at his house in October 2024 — an incident that injured his dog.

He said he had the driver turn around after passing the boys because he was “99% positive” of the identification.

According to the declaration, he admitted leaning out the passenger window and firing at least 27 rounds, saying he intended to shoot only the person he believed had targeted his home.

Wilson-Mason told investigators he left the gun in the vehicle after the shooting and said he deleted surveillance footage from cameras at his residence.

In a separate interview, a woman told law enforcement that Wilson-Mason called her around the time of the shooting asking her to drive by his house to check on police activity.

She said she later picked him up, stayed with him at a Seattle motel, and traveled with him to Ocean Shores.

During that trip, she said he became emotional after learning the identities of the victims and confessed to being the shooter.

She also said the driver had handed him a firearm equipped with a switch.

The probable-cause statement also includes interviews with the driver, who told investigators his daughter recently reported that Wilson-Mason had a gun and that he confronted him about it.

He said he reviewed Blink camera footage at his home after the shooting and believed Wilson-Mason was involved.

He said Wilson-Mason appeared on the footage leaving the home, getting into a light-colored SUV, then returning minutes later.

A Thurston County judge denied Wilson-Mason bail at his hearing Wednesday.

Christina Borgen, the teen’s mother, spoke at Mason-Wilson’s court appearance.

“I don’t care that you are targeting his dad or who you are targeting. Nobody deserves to get blasted,” Borgen said. “My kids are very good boys. They didn’t deserve walking home to get blasted by some evil freakin person,” she continued.

She didn’t hold back when addressing him, especially when she learned that her sons weren’t his intended target.

“You killed two innocent boys. I hope you sleep at night with that,” Borgen said.

